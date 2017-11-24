Bieghler elected District VP for the Republican Women

AKRON – At its recent Fall Conference, Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) elected Cynthia J. “CJ” Bieghler as District 8 vice president to serve for the 2018-2019 term.

Bieghler, a member of the Beavercreek Republican Women’s Club, will supervise the OFRW activities in the counties of the 8th District, which include Champaign, Clark, Fayette, Greene, Logan, Madison and Union counties. Duties will include providing timely information, acting as a liaison with the OFRW Board of Directors, cooperating with other Republican leaders to promote the betterment of the clubs, and performing the duties as directed by the OFRW’s President, Board of Directors or Executive Committee.

“I am excited by this opportunity to serve the women of the OFRW. One of my primary goals is to help the presidents of our existing clubs to grow their membership while seeking to add new clubs within District 8. I also aim to encourage women to run for office and seek opportunities to serve their communities,” said Bieghler.

Bieghler

Submitted story

Submitted by Cynthia Bieghler.

