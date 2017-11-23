Ohio News Briefs

Drug dealer ordered to pay for funeral of teen who overdosed

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen’s family the funeral costs.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett sentenced 29-year-old Michael Chandler to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered Chandler to pay $9,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to drug distribution.

The teen, identified in court documents as J.H., was found dead of an overdose in April 2016 in his home in Campbell County, Kentucky. Police said they traced the fentanyl that killed him back to Chandler.

Investigators said they searched Chandler’s home and found a large quantity of fentanyl, along with cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.

A message seeking comment was left with Chandler’s attorney.

US Marshals: Scammers pose as law enforcement officials

CINCINNATI (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is warning of nationwide scams by individuals claiming to be marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials.

U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin says victims have lost thousands of dollars to scammers who tell them they failed to report for jury duty or committed other offenses. They often tell victims they can avoid arrest by buying a prepaid debit card and providing the card number to the caller.

Tobin’s statement says U.S. Marshals would never ask for a credit, debit or gift card number or banking routing numbers or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose

He urges people in Ohio and across the country to report such phone calls to their local U.S. Marshals Service office and to the Federal Trade Commission.

Youth hunters take nearly 5,000 deer in youth gun season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say nearly 5,000 white-tailed deer were harvested during this year’s two-day youth gun season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says young hunters checked 4,958 deer during the Nov. 18-19 season.

State officials say 5,930 white-tailed deer were checked during last year’s season.

Young hunters were allowed to use a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

The regular deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 3, and also Dec. 16-17.

Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Ohio AG offers consumer tips ahead of Black Friday shopping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorney General Mike DeWine is offering Ohio consumers some tips ahead of the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

The Republican has several pointers for shoppers.

He says sellers must clearly inform customers of “no return” policies before a purchase is completed.

The attorney general says ads for holiday sales should clearly disclose important exclusions or limitations, such as limited quantities, restricted sale hours and “no rain checks.”

He also says gift cards that can be redeemed more broadly may depreciate in value quicker than those tied to a single store.

And DeWine advises that paying with a credit card usually offers greater protection, such as limits on your responsibility for unauthorized charges and the ability to dispute charges.

Ohio inmate taken for hospital treatment escapes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Ohio are searching for a corrections center inmate who escaped custody after being transported for hospital treatment.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Community Corrections Center Wednesday night on a report of an inmate who had escaped custody of corrections center staff at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Robert Langford was last seen running away in a hospital gown. It wasn’t clear why he was taken to the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman says he hadn’t been treated by any hospital staff.

Langford was sentenced to the corrections center after being convicted of drug offenses.

68,000 students participate in Ohio college credit program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says more than 68,000 students participated during the second full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education says that figure for the 2016-17 school year represents a slight increase in College Credit Plus participation over last year’s 54,000 students.

The program is open to college-ready students at public, private and in-home schools, grades 7 through 12.

The department says 44 percent of participating students were high school seniors. Twenty-eight percent were juniors. More than 90 percent of participants got the passing grade necessary to earn college credit.

The department estimates families saved $124 million in future college tuition through the program. Students’ home districts pick up the tab for most of that cost.