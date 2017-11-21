Murder case bound over to adult court

The case of a juvenile charged with killing his father’s live-in girlfriend has been bound over to the general division of the Champaign County Common Pleas Court.

On Tuesday, Judge Lori Reisinger said a request seeking to transfer the case of Donovan Nicholas was granted on Nov. 17, meaning Nicholas will be tried as an adult.

Nicholas, 15, is charged with one count each of aggravated murder and murder in connection to the April 6 homicide of Heidi F. Taylor. A court statement filed by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office stated Nicholas allegedly stabbed Taylor, 40, an unknown number of times before shooting her.

Reisinger said the purpose of Tuesday’s hearing was to establish bond for Nicholas as required by law.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi spoke on the risk Nicholas poses to the public and asked the court to set bond at $1 million. He added if bond is posted there should be special conditions including electronically-monitored house arrest and 24-hour supervision by a custodial parent.

Nicholas’ attorney, Darrell Heckman, said it would be excessive to require such a high bond of the juvenile and asked for a lower amount along with electronic monitoring if bond is posted.

Taking into consideration previous hearings on competency, amenability and other factors, Reisinger said Nicholas will be held at the Central Ohio Youth Center without bond.

In making this decision, Reisinger also stated she considered the testimony of Dr. Daniel Hrinko who discussed Nicholas’ mental health history during the Oct. 31 amenability hearing and said something bad could happen if the juvenile goes without treatment.

Hrinko also discussed a multiple personality disorder Nicholas has during the Oct. 31 hearing.

As Nicholas spoke with a Champaign County dispatcher following the April 6 incident, he advised he killed Taylor but also stated that a person named Jeff, who he stated is inside him, stabbed and shot her.

By Nick Walton

