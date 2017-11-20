Community Calendar

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., county Community Center auditorium, South Main Street, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: immediately after the LEPC meeting, county Community Center auditorium, South Main Street, Urbana

Graham Local Schools Board of Education: meeting rescheduled from Nov. 13. Will be held at 6 p.m. in Graham High School Media Center.

Champaign County Board of Elections: meets to certify Nov. 7 election results at 9 a.m. in the board office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Congressional staffer visit: Kirby Brandenburg, one of Rep. Jim Jordan’s district staff, will be available to meet with constituents from 10 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County library, located at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana. He will be in the small meeting room.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Paul Kari Book Signing: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Town Hall, West Liberty, hosted by village Historical Society. The former Vietnam POW’s book, The Strength to Endure, will be available for $30. Proceeds to Opera House Renovation.

Street Carolers, Carriage Rides: starting at 5 p.m., downtown Urbana, hosted by Monument Square District

Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Legacy Park, Monument Square, hosted by Monument Square District

Lighted Horse Parade: starts at 6:30 p.m. Includes carriages, wagons, bells and bows, and Santa. Traveling west on Scioto Street, Santa will be delivered to Santa Land at the Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana.

Santa Land Opens: 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

No School Movie Day: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library – Leap – Everyone welcome.

Holiday Card Making Class: Drop in the St. Paris Public Library anytime 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Mechanicsburg Library Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. special meeting to discuss the library building. Meeting will be held at Church of Our Saviour Mechanicsburg Episcopal, 56 S Main St., Mechanicsburg.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Champaign County Family and Children First Council: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Community Center conference room C. FCF Executive Committee. Public is invited to attend.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. for children crawling through 2 years old

Christmas Toy Swap: 7 p.m., Life Net Fellowship, 142 Dellinger Rd. Moms exchange toys. No-money-needed “shopping,” so children will have new-to-them toys for Christmas. Children not invited to event. Donated toys accepted.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Concord Cloverleaf Square Dance: 8-10 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. Guests welcome. Intro to Modern Square Dancing for those interested. For more info: 937-471-7413.

Deliver cookies for Homemade Cookie Walk: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, 955 N. Main St. Christmas cookies (no store-bought or refrigerated please) will be sold Dec. 2 as fundraiser. For info: 937-652-2981.

Santa Land: Visit Santa 5-8 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Candlelight Tour of Homes: 3-8 p.m., Downtown Urbana. For info: 937-653-3899.

St. Paris Christmas in the Village: Craft show 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in municipal building; Santa 1-4 p.m. in municipal building; ornament making 1-4 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library; sleigh rides from 4-6 p.m. Tree lighting and light parade at 6 p.m.

Homemade Cookie Walk: fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. until no Christmas cookies left, at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, 955 N. Main St.

Santa Land: Visit Santa 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

“No Room at the Inn”: 2-5 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave. Hundreds of nativity scenes. Free. Donations accepted. 2-5 p.m. chicken noodle dinner; $5 for adults/$3 for children under 12. Donations to Caring Kitchen.