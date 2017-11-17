Thrift Store offering gifts to eligible families

The Community Thrift Store, 127 Scioto St., will have applications available for eligible Champaign County families not receiving Christmas assistance from other programs, such as Angel Tree, Community Christmas and the Giving Christmas Tree.

Applications will be available and can be completed 2-5 p.m. Nov. 27; 4-7 p.m. Nov. 28; and 2-5 p.m. Nov. 29. Applying families must have custodial rights of children listed on the application (18-year-olds can be included if still in school); must provide original social security cards for everyone in the household; and must provide a photo ID for the head of the household.

This Caring at Christmas program has collected new toys, games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and clothing, but if new items are depleted, eligible candidates can receive gently used clothing and toys.