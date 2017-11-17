‘No Room at the Inn’ to benefit Caring Kitchen

“No Room at the Inn” will take place Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana. The exhibit consists of hundreds of nativity sets from around the world. Live music will be presented in the sanctuary throughout the day.

There will be a hands-on children’s activity area, an angel room and a silent auction.

A chicken and noodle dinner will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. featuring homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, desserts and drinks. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.

There is no admission fee to see the exhibit. Donations will be accepted. All donations will benefit the Caring Kitchen and the homeless of Champaign County.

Anyone may deliver nativity sets to the church on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These nativity sets will be included in the exhibit. Exhibitors do not need to be present on Sunday, Nov. 3. Nativities should be picked up after 5 p.m. on that day or by special arrangement.

For more information, contact Mike Henson at 937-408-1517.

See nativity sets from local area and from around the world

Submitted by Messiah Lutheran Church.

