Urbana’s final ‘sweep’ for leaves coming soon

City of Urbana crews will continue to pick up leaves that are raked to the curb or street edge through Dec. 3. Motorists are asked not to park on leaf piles to prevent fires and permit leaf pickup. People are asked to keep sewer drains clear of leaves and other debris, which can wash into storm sewers and block water flow.

Compost Facility open through Dec. 2

City residents can take garden debris and limbs to the city’s compost facility, 1261 Muzzy Road, west of Edgewood Avenue. The facility will be open through Saturday, Dec. 2, weather permitting, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday and holidays).

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

