Osteoarthritis symptoms, treatment discussed

Orthopaedic surgeon Eric Metz, DO, will discuss symptoms and treatment options for osteoarthritis at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center at noon on Friday, Nov. 17. The center is located at 701 S Walnut St.

The event, which includes lunch, is free but seating is limited. Reserve seats by calling 937-653-6088.

Sometimes called degenerative joint disease or degenerative arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common chronic condition of the joints, affecting approximately 27 million Americans. OA can affect any joint, but it occurs most often in knees, hips, lower back and neck, small joints of the fingers and the bases of the thumb and big toe. OA occurs when the cartilage or cushion between joints breaks down. That results in pain, stiffness and swelling that may make it difficult to perform ordinary tasks.

Although OA occurs in people of all ages, osteoarthritis is most common in people older than 65. Common risk factors include increasing age, obesity, previous joint injury, overuse of the joint, weak thigh muscles, and genes.

While there is no cure for OA, there are treatment options, including pain management, weight management, physical therapy and surgery.

Dr. Metz specializes in total joint replacement and provides surgery at Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital and Mercy Health-Springfield Hospital. He practices from:

·Mercy Health – Urbana Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, 900 Scioto St., Suite 1, Urbana (937-390-1700)

·Mercy Health – Springfield Ortho & Sports Medicine, 2600 N. Limestone St., Floor 2, Springfield (937-523-9850)

