YMCA hosts brunch for veterans

Army veteran Carl Tilkington takes his seat at a table with fellow veterans Freddie Webb, Bob Welch, Fred Marshall and Larry Oglesbee while Champaign Family YMCA volunteer Lori Figley offers to serve them at the YMCA’s Veterans Memorial Brunch on Thursday.

Pre-school children in the Champaign Family YMCA’s daycare program lead the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “Yankee Doodle Dandee” before about 20 veterans from all branches of service at the YMCA’s Veterans Memorial Brunch on Thursday.