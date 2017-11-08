Mechanicsburg to host author

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host a book talk program titled “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland” by Mark B. Pohlad on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

The library is located at 60 S. Main St. Books will be available for purchase and author signing. The historic marker and paintings by James Roy Hopkins will also be on display. Call 937-834-2004 with any questions about the book talk. The Hopkins family home will open for tours at 9:30 a.m. at what is now the Hopkins House Bed & Breakfast, 8422 state Route 29, Mechanicsburg. Call 937-834-5400 with any questions about the tour.