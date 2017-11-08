Help turn cookies into a home

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Urbana is asking local bakers to get out their pans and mixing bowls and create Christmas cookies for a Dec. 2 Homemade Cookie Walk fundraiser at the store, located at 955 N. Main St.

Bakers can take a batch or more of cookies to the store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Please do not donate store-bought cookies or cookies that need to be refrigerated.

Label cookies that contain any type of nut. Also label any container with baker’s name and phone number if it is to be returned.

Names of cookie donors will be entered into a drawing.

For more info, call the ReStore at 937-652-2981.

Homemade Cookie Walk

People who love to eat Christmas cookies and those who love to share them with family, friends, guests, co-workers and others are invited to the ReStore on Saturday, Dec. 2, for the Homemade Cookie Walk. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends when no cookies are left.

Visitors will survey the tables of cookies in 10x10x2 boxes, each with up to 6 dozen cookies, depending on variety. Each box will cost $15.

All ReStore profits benefit Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, which is ready to build its 10th house here in the county in 2018. ReStore hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore seeks homemade Christmas cookies for fundraiser