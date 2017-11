Once again Life Net Fellowship, 142 Dellinger Road, will host Christmas Toy Swap so moms can exchange toys their children have come to think of as ho-hum with toys other moms seek to exchange.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, moms and other guardians can arrive at the Urbana church with their used, but like-new toys and exchange them with toys that will be new to their children.

People also are invited to donate toys to the event.

The event is for adults only.

Submitted story

