Correctional facility presents ‘Surviving the Holidays’

MARYSVILLE – The Family Program Department at West Central Community Correctional Facility in Marysville will present a program on getting through the holidays when a loved one is addicted and/or incarcerated.

“Surviving the Holidays” will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the public. Time will be allotted to answer questions.

Those attending can learn more about the disease of addiction, dealing with emotions, how children are affected by an incarcerated parent, how to include an incarcerated family member, and tips on getting through the holidays when a loved one is addicted.

Those interested in attending are asked to call 937-644-2838 and speak with Cheryl Tossey at ext. 376 or Kay Raypholtz at ext. 377 to register and for more information. Leave name and phone number if unable to reach either individual, and the call will be returned.

This program is limited to adults only.

