The week ahead: Community Calendar

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

County Budget Commission: 11 a.m., county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 8 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana.

Union Twp. meeting postponed to Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Election Day: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Election Day Meal: 4-7 p.m., Westville United Methodist Church. Carryout, bake sale available. The church’s traditional Election Day Oyster Meal. A la carte menu includes fried oysters, escalloped chicken, veggie, salads, homemade desserts.

Election Day Meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Oak Grove Mennonite Church, 1525 Mennonite Church Rd, West Liberty. Carryout available. Menu includes vegetable beef soup, chili, shredded chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, coney dogs, homemade pies and beverage. Proceeds benefit families of EMT Krista McDonald and EMT Peggy Eastman.

Election Day Meal: Cable UMC will host an Election Dinner 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. until food is no longer available

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library. All ages welcome.

WL-S Board of Education special meeting and work session: 7 p.m.

Opioid Epidemic Grant Funding Workshop: noon-1 p.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Seat reservations recommended: Dhruv_Shah@portman.senate.gov. For more info:, Sen. Portman’s district rep. Stephen White, 614-469-6774.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Congressional staffer visit: Kirby Brandenburg, one of Rep. Jim Jordan’s district staff, will be available to meet with constituents from 10 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County library, located at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana. He will be in the small meeting room.

Finance Committee of Mechanicsburg Public Library: 8 a.m., meeting room of the library

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Triad School Board: 7 p.m. in the high school library (meeting moved to this date due to scheduling conflict)

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library – Expand an Image – All school-age children welcome.

Free Veterans Brunch: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, Community Drive. Free to veterans and their families and to families of veterans who have died. For info, call the YMCA.

937-653-9622

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Homeless Awareness Event: 11 a.m., Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St., Urbana.

Teen Mystery Theatre: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library – Night at the Art Museum. Registration required. Call 937-663-4349.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Service: 10:45 a.m., Soldiers Mound, Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Presented by local veterans groups. Guest speaker Asst. Fire Chief Jeff Asper, a U.S. Army Reserves major. Includes high school band members, 21-gun salute.

Owl Prowl and Byrd 1933 Expedition to Antarctica Movie: 5 p.m. $10 per person, $5 OHC & CBA members.

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 2235 N. state Route 559

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Union Twp. meeting: 7 p.m., rescheduled from Nov. 6

Graham Local Schools Board of Education: meeting rescheduled to Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

North Lewisburg Friends of the Library meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the library (rescheduled)