The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, October 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church.

Members present: Pat Detwiler, Kim Snyder, Judy Brooks, Margaret Denzer, Janet Ebert, Lana Seeberg, Dolly Wisma, Judi Henson, Peg Neiswander, Deborah Ruchty, Janet Evans, Judith Kathary, Rev. Carol Tong, Dona Tullis, Betty Driever and Mary Pollock.

Regent Pat Detwiler welcomed everyone and led the opening ritual, which ends with The Americans Creed, The Pledge of Allegiance, and the singing of our National Anthem.

President General’s Message – Vice Regent Kim Snyder related that the DAR website informs members how and where to help with hurricane relief.

National Defense – Margaret Denzer read from National Defense Chair Julia Miller Rogers article which reflected on her father’s service as a Marine during the invasion of Japan.

Chaplain’s Message – Rev. Carol Tong read scripture passage Numbers 14:31 and an inspirational message from the State Chaplain’s article.

The business meeting was suspended for the program.

We recapped our October 11th Service to America Project. Six groups of DAR members took a total of 625 homemade baked good items to 208 first responders throughout Champaign County and West Liberty. Members related their experiences in delivering the baked goods and let us know how appreciative the first responders were in receiving them.

We discussed our Governor Vance event held Sunday, October 15, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church. Everyone gave a round of applause for Janet Ebert for her hard work in organizing this event. Over 70 people attended, many Vance descendants and DAR members from other chapters. Special speakers were Nancy Schirm Wright, OSDAR Regent; OSDAR Vice Regent Kathy Dixon; former Governor Robert Taft; Urbana Mayor Bill Bean; Susan Leininger, President of the United States Daughters of 1812 Ohio Society; and R. A. Davis, President of the Society of the War of 1812 of Ohio.

We also recapped our participation in the Hoopla Parade held in September.

Janet Ebert made a recommendation that Joanna Woodburn take over as pianist for our meetings when she is able to attend. Everyone thought it was a great idea.

REPORT OF OFFICERS

Regent Pat Detwiler — A number of members have not paid their dues. A field trip is scheduled to Waldschmidt House on Sunday, Oct. 29. Meet at South Point Center at 12:30 p.m. to car pool.

Vice Regent Kim Snyder — Sending a gift card or a check is the best way to help victims of South Texas and Florida. Send to a reputable relief organization. We need an Outstanding Junior member and Kim suggested Rachel Ebert who was nominated. If anyone is interested in changing to a different committee or needs to be relieved as a chairperson, please let Kim or Pat know.

Secretary’s Minutes – Jeanne Evans — Minutes were approved as reported.

Chaplain’s Report – Rev. Carol Tong — October member birthdays were read. Judy Brooks related that Fonda Lou Eaton had been in McAuley Center. Mary Pollock had an update and told the group that Fonda Lou was home and doing better.

Registrar – Dona Tullis – She reported 86 members, 9 associates, 1 new member pending, working on 9 prospective applicants.

Historian – Janet Ebert — She thanked Lana Seeberg for her help on Sunday and several other people she had missed in expressing her thanks.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

American History – Janet Evans, Peg Neiswander — Janet said she had received the names of “Good Citizens” from Graham High School and will get essays soon from the 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th graders for judging. Peg said she would be picking up essays next week also.

American Indians – Rev. Carol Tong — Early Indians of Ohio were the Kickapoo, Erie, Shawnee & Ohio River tribes.

C.A.R. – Kim Snyder — The group continues to collect pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House.

They have given 100 pounds of pull tabs so far. Coke lid points go toward Tamassee school.

DAR Scholarship – Janet Evans — Gave information to Graham High school and St. Paris Library.

One student was interested in pursuing this project.

DAR Service for Veterans – Mary Pollock — She thanked everyone for their previous items and reminded members to bring items to the November meeting.

Genealogical Records – Dolly Wisma — Listings from family Bibles and other documents from our chapter members were included in a reference book. The book will be available in the Champaign County Library and the NSDAR library.

Service to America – Judi Henson — She reported 2,165 volunteer hours and encouraged everyone to get their hours downloaded on the National site.

Other Business — Janet Evans told members she went on the DAR school tour, visiting four DAR schools in three days in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. Very interesting! She encouraged members to take this bus trip. Hostesses for today’s meeting were Judi Henson and Deborah Ruchty and helpers. Next meeting is Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m., at the VFW/DAV building in BrownRidge Hall. Col. Robert Pollock USAF will speak on “Perspectives on the First World War.” All veterans and the public are invited.

The meeting was adjourned at 3:40 p.m.

Six groups of DAR members delivered homemade baked goods to first responders all over Champaign County for our Service to America project. Pictured in one of these groups are members Carol Tong, Lana Seeberg and Judi Henson with Urbana police and firemen. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_DARw.jpg Six groups of DAR members delivered homemade baked goods to first responders all over Champaign County for our Service to America project. Pictured in one of these groups are members Carol Tong, Lana Seeberg and Judi Henson with Urbana police and firemen. Submitted photo

By Judy Brooks Secretary Pro-tem Urbana DAR

Information from Urbana DAR.

