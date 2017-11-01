Posted on by

The Night Walker wins contest!


Michael Mossbarger of Urbana constructed this elaborate costume called The Night Walker. It gained national attention on the TV show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this week when Mossbarger’s costume was chosen to compete in a Facebook voting contest with five other costumes entered from around the United States. Mossbarger’s fans propelled his costume to a victory by voting more than 1,800 times for his entry. The contest ended on Halloween. Mossbarger reportedly won a $5,000 Amazon gift card from the TV show.


Tom Stephens | Contributing photographer

