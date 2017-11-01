Ohio News Briefs

High school football coach resigns, citing death threats

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.

Lance Engleka resigned Saturday from his position as the head football coach at Middletown High School. In a letter sent to the principal, Engleka says he refuses to tolerate the online death threats, attacks from parents and verbal abuse leveled at his family and coaching staff.

He continues to say “winning and losing at the high school level should not be a life-threatening situation.”

Superintendent Marlon Styles tells the Daily News he was “shocked” by the accusations, and he says the district works to assure every employee is safe.

Officials say Engleka will keep his position at the high school as the dean of students.

Actor Kelsey Grammer featured in TV ad backing Marsy’s Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Actor Kelsey Grammer is featured in a TV ad supporting a ballot measure that would add crime victims’ rights provisions to Ohio’s state constitution.

Marsy’s Law for Ohio announced the “significant” ad buy Monday.

In the ad, Grammer says his father was shot and killed at 38. He says his sister was later raped and murdered when she was 18. Grammer says his family wasn’t notified when his father’s killer got out of prison.

Issue 1 would establish constitutional rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified of the escape or release of the offender.

Grammer, a five-time Emmy Award winner, is best known for the TV sitcom “Frasier.”

The constitutional amendment is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

Cedar Fair adding coasters in Ohio, California, Virginia

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment says it’s adding four new roller coasters around the country next spring.

The Ohio-based amusement park chain says Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles is getting a beach-themed dive coaster while California’s Great America in Santa Clara will open a single-rail coaster that includes three inversions.

The company’s flagship park, Cedar Point in northern Ohio, will debut Steel Vengeance that replaces the Mean Streak coaster. The new version tops 200 feet and will flip riders upside down.

Virginia’s Kings Dominion near Richmond also is reviving one of its former wooden coasters with Twisted Timbers. The ride will have three inversions and overbanked turns.

Another addition is in store for Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina, where they’ll add a new children’s area with five rides.

Watchdog: Ohio inmate downloaded porn, music onto computer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.

The Ohio Inspector General said Tuesday the inmate concealed a second hard drive inside his computer at Richland Correctional Institution.

An investigation found the inmate installed more than a dozen software programs and used a memory device in violation of prison policies.

The report also says pornographic films were found on the inmate’s hard drive. A history of internet searches for pornography was found on the computer of the teacher the inmate was an assistant to.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says it followed the report’s recommendations, including disabling computer entry ports and requiring frequent password changes.