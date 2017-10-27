October’s Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School are Janie Kopus and Braden Miller. Here are their comments.

Janie Kopus

Parents: Frank & Dixie Kopus

School Activities and Awards: National Honors Society Secretary, Key Club , Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field, MVP Track Award, Academic All-Ohio Track & Field Award.

If I were principal for a day: I would allow matt-ball competitions all day long.

Favorite school memory: Going to Zoombezi Bay in 5th grade for a field trip in the “challengers” class.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My sister

Because: I can go to her about anything, and she doesn’t let people walk all over her.

Lately, I have been reading: My Instagram Timeline.

My advice to parents: Parents (including mine!) could probably be less hard on their kids for having dirty laundry on the floor when there are kids doing much worse out there.

My biggest regret: The way I dressed in Middle-School.

Next year I will be: An Airman in the Airforce Natural Guard, and going to either OSU main campus or OSU Lima branch.

Braden Miller

Parents: Dan and Lindi Miller

School​ ​Activities​ ​and​ ​Awards: Activities: Football, Basketball, and NHS, Awards: 2nd team All-OHC for football my junior year, Scholar athlete for basketball my junior year.

If​ ​I​ ​were​ ​principal​ ​for​ ​a​ ​day​: I’d give all of the high schoolers a day to just sleep and watch movies.

Favorite​ ​school​ ​memory​: Getting to hang out with my best friends every single day.

People​ ​who​ ​have​ ​been​ ​an​ ​inspiration​ ​to​ ​me​ ​include: My parents

Because: They have shown me the responsibility and hard work that comes along with being both an adult and a parent.

Lately,​ ​I​ ​have​ ​been​ ​reading​: My textbooks, of course.

My​ ​advice​ ​to​ ​parents​: You guys don’t need my advice, you’re doing great.

My​ ​biggest​ ​regret​: Not participating in student council.

Next​ ​year​ ​I​ ​will​ ​be​: Attending Wright State University for Business

Kopus http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_KopusWeb.jpg Kopus Miller http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_millerWeb.jpeg Miller

Information submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Information submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.