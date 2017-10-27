October’s Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School are Janie Kopus and Braden Miller. Here are their comments.
Janie Kopus
Parents: Frank & Dixie Kopus
School Activities and Awards: National Honors Society Secretary, Key Club , Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field, MVP Track Award, Academic All-Ohio Track & Field Award.
If I were principal for a day: I would allow matt-ball competitions all day long.
Favorite school memory: Going to Zoombezi Bay in 5th grade for a field trip in the “challengers” class.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My sister
Because: I can go to her about anything, and she doesn’t let people walk all over her.
Lately, I have been reading: My Instagram Timeline.
My advice to parents: Parents (including mine!) could probably be less hard on their kids for having dirty laundry on the floor when there are kids doing much worse out there.
My biggest regret: The way I dressed in Middle-School.
Next year I will be: An Airman in the Airforce Natural Guard, and going to either OSU main campus or OSU Lima branch.
Braden Miller
Parents: Dan and Lindi Miller
School Activities and Awards: Activities: Football, Basketball, and NHS, Awards: 2nd team All-OHC for football my junior year, Scholar athlete for basketball my junior year.
If I were principal for a day: I’d give all of the high schoolers a day to just sleep and watch movies.
Favorite school memory: Getting to hang out with my best friends every single day.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents
Because: They have shown me the responsibility and hard work that comes along with being both an adult and a parent.
Lately, I have been reading: My textbooks, of course.
My advice to parents: You guys don’t need my advice, you’re doing great.
My biggest regret: Not participating in student council.
Next year I will be: Attending Wright State University for Business
Information submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.