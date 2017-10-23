Injury crash under investigation

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car versus semi crash that occurred Monday.

According to information from Sheriff Matt Melvin, a 2006 Honda Pilot operated by Anna Kessler, 45, of Urbana, entered the intersection of state Route 29 and Three Mile Road and hit a 2015 Freightliner operated by Juan Ramirez, 64, of Livingston, Texas.

The crash was called into dispatch at 9 a.m.

Kessler was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, via CareFlight. No update on her condition was available at press time.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_Crash.jpg Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office