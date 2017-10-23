Urban Loft Tour returns Nov. 4

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) will host its annual Urban Loft Tour in downtown Urbana. Those on the tour will see how the upper stories of this historic city are being renovated for modern use.

This year the CCPA will return to three recently-renovated loft spaces seen in earlier tours as “works in progress.” They have been fully renovated and are upscale loft residences loved by their owner/tenants. The tour will include several un-restored locations on Scioto Street, Monument Square and Main Street.

All locations are accessed by staircases and are not handicapped accessible.

Presale tickets are $12 and are available at downtown Urbana banks and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. These presale tickets must be redeemed at the Gloria Theatre the day of the tour for the Tour Guide, which serves as the entry pass into the locations. Same-day tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre for $15.

All proceeds from this tour go to the CCPA facade grant programs, which promote historical preservation and restoration of Champaign County’s unique architectural character.

This loft on North Main Street across from the Masonic Temple offered visitors a birds-eye view of the downtown during the 2014 tour. Skylights are a common feature in Urbana's downtown buildings. They draw natural light into the multiple floors of the deep interiors, as shown during the 2014 tour of a building on North Main Street. The interior of a loft on North Main Street as shown in 2014 offered glimpses of bygone times as professionals could be found behind glass doors deep inside Urbana's downtown buildings.

Pre-sale tickets available now

Submitted by Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

