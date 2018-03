The Tecumseh Council of Boy Scouts of America invites the public to a Friends of Scouting luncheon at noon March 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St. Those who wish to attend must contact Chris Honefanger, district executive, today. He can be reached, for reservations or information, at christopher.honefanger@scouting.org or 937-325-6449.

Submitted by Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America.

