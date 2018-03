CHRISTIANSBURG – The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Company is sponsoring a Fall Fish Fry 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Christiansburg Fire House, 10 W. First St. The menu includes all-you-can-eat fish, plus baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, rolls, homemade pies and cakes. Pie and cake are extra. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of new fire/EMS equipment.

Submitted Story

Submitted by the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Company.

Submitted by the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Company.