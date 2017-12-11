Yoder/McCormick

Lane Elise Yoder, daughter of Wayne and Belinda Yoder of West Liberty, and Blake Paul McCormick, son of Hank and Janice McCormick of Dublin, were married Sept. 30 at The Inn at Oneonta in Melbourne, Ky. by Lee Yoder, the brother of the bride.

Matron of honor was Leah Bailey, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Liza Holliday, sister of the bride; Hannah Yoder, sister-in-law of the bride; Tessa McCormick (cousin of the bride).

Best man was Tucker McCormick, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Jason Bailey, brother-in-law of the bride; Danny Brandel, friend of the groom; Tim NeCamp, friend of the groom.

Greeters were Hattie Jacobs and Ella Jacobs, nieces of the bride.

Photographer was Ashtyn Bush of Ashtyn Brooke Photography.

Ring bearer was Tucker Bailey, nephew of the bride, and flower girl was Emma Yoder, niece of the bride.

Nuptial music was performed by Judy Markin, grandmother of the bride.

The bride is employed by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The bride is a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School and a 2012 graduate of the Ohio State University. She will be attending the University of Cincinnati for their nurse anesthetist program.

The groom is employed by the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

The groom is a graduate of Dublin Coffman High School, a 2012 graduate of the Ohio State University and a 2014 graduate of Xavier University, where he received a Masters degree in hospital administration.

A reception was held at The Inn at Oneonta.

Following a honeymoon to Indonesia and Malaysia, the couple now live in Norwood.