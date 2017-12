Gene and Carol Johnson celebrated their 60th anniversary Dec. 10 at the Cheetah Lounge, Urbana, with a luncheon for family and friends, hosted by their children and grandchildren.

Their children, and spouses, are Brenda and Mark Ober, Joni and Scott Honn and Ron and Amy Johnson. They have eight grandchildren.

They were married on Dec. 7, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana.