Saylors celebrate 50th

Henry and Deanna (Collins) Saylor of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 31. They were married on that date in 1967.

They are the parents of two children, Robert Saylor and Jennifer (Ed) Noble. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Saylor is retired from Honeywell, and Mrs. Saylor is retired from The Hall Company.

An open house in their honor will be held 1-4 p.m. Dec. 31 in the county Community Center auditorium, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.