Zerkles celebrate 50th

Harold and Mary Lee (Conrad) Zerkle of Christiansburg will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 11. They were married on that date in 1967 in Grafton Church, St. Paris.

Mr. Zerkle retired from Piqua Lumber in 2010 after 40 years in the lumber business working at PK St. Paris, W.R. Ingle & Sons Lumber and Piqua Lumber. He is now self-employed.

Mrs. Zerkle worked at Graham South Elementary from 1983 to 2004 and has been at Urbana University in the Education Department since 2004.

They have two children, Trent (Angie) Zerkle of St. Paris and Jasa (Brian) George of Toledo, and four grandchildren.

They will celebrate their anniversary with their children and grandchildren.