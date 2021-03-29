Scrambling for Easter eggs

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg held the springtime’s first community Easter Egg Hunt at Goshen Park on Saturday. The event was hosted by the American Legion.

Two other communities will host Easter Egg Hunts this weekend. Details are below:

-The St. Paris Federation of Churches will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Harmon Park. Children between the ages of 0 and 10 are invited to join the fun. In the event of a weather postponement, the rain date will be Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at Harmon Park.

-Urbana FOP Lodge 93 will host a community Easter Egg Hunt at noon on Saturday, April 3, on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School. The lodge anticipates having approximately 3,000 eggs for children. Children 12 years of age and younger are invited to participate. The lodge will be assisted by students from the Urbana High School DECA class. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. Using the larger area of the grassy hill will allow event planners to spread out the children during the hunt.

Cayden Love goes after eggs during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_eggkid.jpg Cayden Love goes after eggs during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park. John Coffman | John Coffman Photography Children participate in an Easter Egg Hunt held Saturday at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park for children 10 years old and younger. The event was hosted by the American Legion. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_EggHunt.jpg Children participate in an Easter Egg Hunt held Saturday at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park for children 10 years old and younger. The event was hosted by the American Legion. John Coffman | John Coffman Photography Addyson Springer collects eggs during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Addyson-Springer.jpg Addyson Springer collects eggs during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park. John Coffman | John Coffman Photography

Kids hunt for colorful prizes