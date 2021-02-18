Conveyance fees were paid on the following real estate property transfers:

Tru Holdings LTD to John Bry and James Smith, 307 S. Locust St., Urbana, for $10,500.

Karen F. Deskins to Gregory J. and Emily J. Waldren Cliff, 183 Pine Tree Drive, Urbana, for $340,000.

Dallas N. Backus to Bryan Keith Endsley and Eleni Endsley, 180 S. Dugan Road, Urbana, for $165,000.

Amy Wilson to James R. Wilson and Clarissa C. Potter, 277 W. Hickory Grove Road, Urbana, for $30,000.

Ronald W. Masters and Catherine L. Masters to Tristan U. Spillman, 4495 Shy Road, Mechanicsburg, for $113,300.

Stephen R. Bunch to Scott Leo and Shannon Leo, 366 Windsor Ave., Urbana, for $65,000.

Ethan Smedley to Gabrielle L. Shannon, 814 Oakland St., Urbana, for $117,000.

Ann R. Morris and Stephen Morris to Geoffrey R. Smith, 2504 Pullins Woods Drive, Urbana, for $189,900.

Henderson Farm Properties LLC to Jarrod R. Houchin and Taylor M. Houchin, property on James Avenue, Urbana, for $100,000.

Justin H. McAuley and Angela G. McAuley to Brian Baltimore, lot 3 on Liberty Trace Lane, West Liberty, for $50,000.

Quint A. Terry and Paige L. Terry to Kendra T. Thibaut, 353 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, for $130,000.

Michael Allen Hayslip and Deborah Mary Hayslip to Matthew Grant Hofmann, 448 Lincoln Place, Urbana, for $80,000.

Mary F. Lyons to Nathan Whitt, 450 Storms Ave., Urbana, for $16,000.

Bruner Land Company Inc. to Donald Noonan II and Elaine (sic), property on East state Route 296, Urbana, for $59,000.

Dustin A. Morris to Cody R. Jackson and Alecia M. Gruber, 7419 Grayson Drive, Springfield, for $202,000.

Joseph Edward Ayres and Janelle Elaine Ayres-Adams to Willis G. Meade, 7350 Old Troy Pike, St. Paris, for $160,000.

Mark Heath to David S. Hickman, 11.099 acres on Shanley Road, Quincy, for $55,495.

Mark Heath to Notestine Homes LLC, 11.099 acres on Shanley Road, Quincy, for $55,495.

Stephanie G. Straley to Timothy J. Pack, 146 Evans Ave., Urbana, for $85,000.

Terry L. Rittenhouse and Phyllis J. Rittenhouse to Roland D. Holcomb II, 328 Windsor Ave., Urbana, for $139,900.

Harry Hill to Melantha K. Porter, 752 S. Kenton St., Urbana, for $7,000.

Harry Hill to Melantha K. Porter, 748 S. Kenton St., Urbana, for $7,000.

Benjamin Aaron Retherforn to Robert Jackson Sr., 239 Windsor Ave., Urbana, for $169,900.

Greg Long to Mark Anthony Weber Jr. and Brittaney Shae Weber, 246-248 W. Main St., St. Paris, for $87,652.

Frank Erwin Morrow and Andrea D. Morrow to Brice Burkard and Sydney Burkard, 223 Poe Ave., Urbana, for $126,000.

Terrence J. Rose to Christopher Earley and Maria Del Carmen Earley, property on Licklider Road, Conover, for $43,552.80.

Phillip D. Tomblin and Nettie Tomblin to Patrick L. Schafer and Lindsey N. Schafer, property on Harper Road, Mechanicsburg, for $130,000.

Annette M. Humble to Mark Bloemhard and Bethany M. Bloemhard, 207 N. Main St., Urbana, for $275,000.

B&P Real Estate Ventures LLC to Jacquelyn Howell, 1300 U.S. Route 68, Urbana, for $400,000.

Jonathan and Kendra Marsh to Amanda S. Smith, 101 Lafayette Ave., Urbana, for $150,000.

Brandon Forrest Cooper and Courtney Cooper to Brandon Thompson, 160 S. High St., St. Paris, for $111,500.