Divorces and dissolutions were issued to the following by the Champaign County Probate Court:

Divorce granted to Lori A. Adams, age unknown, of St. Paris, and John B. Adams, age unknown, of St. Paris.

Dissolution granted to Jesse Spires, 36, of Urbana, and Amanda Spires, 39, of Urbana.

Dissolution granted to Jenelle Thruman, 37, of Pleasant Hill, and Jason Thruman, 36, of New Carlisle.

Dissolution granted to Judie Dillon, 34, of West Liberty, and Kasey Dillon, 29, of Urbana.

Editor’s Note: The Urbana Daily Citizen prints all divorce and dissolution decrees filed with the county probate court. Addresses and ages are those on record at the time of case resolution. Phone calls to the Daily Citizen regarding publication of such public records will not be returned.