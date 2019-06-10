CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Marriage licenses were issued to the following by the Champaign County Probate Court:

Howard Lee McCormick, 63, of 673 Pindar St., Urbana, and Linda Sue Bailey, 61, same address.

David A. Fogle, 20, of 2675 N. Mutual Union Road, Cable, and Ashleigh N. Chuha, 21, of 10856 Tioga Springs Circle, Plain City.

Amanda Nicole Diedrich, 22, of 42 Weaver Way, North Lewisburg, and Caleb Matthew Newsome, 22, same address.

Cory Wesley Cochran, 27, of 202 E. Walnut St., St. Paris, and Kara Danielle Plunkett, 26, same address.

Nathaniel A. Babcock, 28, of 320 E. Ward St., Urbana, and Amber L. Boyer, 36, same address.

Dustin Wayne Meadows, 33, of 46 Springbrook Blvd., Urbana, and Cathryn Yvonne Scott, 35, same address.

