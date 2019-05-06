Don’t forget to vote

Champaign County voters have until 7:30 p.m. today to say yea or nay to issues proposed by the city of Urbana, the Graham school district, the West Liberty-Salem school district and the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties.

While most voters are considering those issues on this election day, some are looking ahead to the Nov. 5 general election when municipal mayors and council members, school board members and township trustees and fiscal officers will be elected.

Of those races, only the city of Urbana races are partisan. Independents had until 4 p.m. Monday to file with the county Board of Elections to have their names on the Nov. 5 ballot as candidates for Urbana mayor, council president, Second Ward council member, Fourth Ward council member and at-large council member.

Justin Weller filed as an Independent to oppose Mayor Bill Bean, a Republican.

Cassandra Cress filed as an Independent to oppose at-large council member Pat Thackery, a Republican.

Republican Richard Ebert will oppose incumbent Democrat Ray Piper for the Fourth Ward council seat.

Council President Marty Hess, a Democrat, and Second Ward council member Cledis Scott, a Republican, face no opposition.

The November victors of the above-noted races will serve four-year terms.

Last month, the city council appointed Jacob McKee, a Democrat, to temporarily fill the at-large council seat vacated by Tony Pena, who moved from the area. Candidates have until Aug. 7 to file for their names to be on the Nov. 5 ballot as candidates for the seat. The term is up at the end of 2021.

McKee has filed for the seat, as has Democrat Dick Kerns and Independent Teresa Beverly.

Aug. 7 also is the filing deadline for those wishing their names on the Nov. 5 ballot as candidates in village, school board and township races. It also is the deadline for issues to be filed.

Aug. 26 is the filing deadline for write-in candidates for all races. Write-in candidates’ names do not appear on ballots.

Voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 7.

