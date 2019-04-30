Fairbanks teams sweep WL-S

WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks downed WL-S, 11-7, in OHC softball on Tuesday.
For the Tigers (14-8, 10-5), Kelsey Day took the loss, Maddie Estes was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Rachel Hostetler was 2 for 5 with 3 RBI and Hallie Strapp, Day and Kayle Henderson each went 2 for 4 with a double.
The WL-S jayvee softball team defeated Fairbanks, 8-1. Ally Gaver got the win and Kierra Gilroy was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI.
WL-S baseball falls
WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks knocked off WL-S, 8-3, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.
For the Tigers, Will Motzko took the loss. Jacob Vanhorn was 2 for 4, Nick Burden was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Christian Griffith was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Tigers (7-11, 6-8) play Mechanicsburg at 5/3rd Field in Dayton today.
Northeastern’s jayvees beat WL-S, 7-6, in 8 innings.
Triad softball wins
SPRINGFIELD – Triad scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Northeastern, 2-1, in OHC softball on Tuesday.
Joni Russell earned the win for the Cardinals
Triad (11-7, 8-5) plays at Madison Plains today.
M’burg softball prevails
WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg blanked West Jefferson, 5-0, in OHC softball on Tuesday.
The Indians are now 13-3, 13-1.
M’burg baseball falls
West Jefferson downed Mechanicsburg, 5-2, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.
UHS baseball loses
Visiting Tecumseh beat Urbana, 9-0, in CBC baseball on Tuesday.
UHS softball loses
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder topped Urbana, 11-1, in CBC softball on Tuesday.
UHS tennis wins
Urbana beat visiting Kenton Ridge, 3-2, in CBC boys tennis on Tuesday.
At 1st singles, Ethan Burnside lost, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
At 2nd singles, Ethan Headlee won, 6-1 7-5.
At 3rd singles, Jacob Coffey won, 6-2 6-3.
At 1st doubles, Michael Trudo and Troy Brown lost, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
And at 2nd doubles, Zach Hoskins and Kyle Rooney won, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
UHS is now 9-7 overall.