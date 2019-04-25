NEW LONDON – Thomas E. Eibel, 80, of New London, Ohio died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1939 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Allen and Frances (nee Kirk) Eibel. Tom has lived in Mayfield Heights, Massillon, Uhrichsville, Urbana, and has been a resident of New London, Ohio since 1984.

Tom was a 1957 graduate of Canton South High School and a 1961 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and received his Master’s Degree from Kent State University in 1965. After 35 years of teaching, he retired from New London High School in 1996. Tom continued teaching at Ashland University for 19 years before retiring in 2015. Tom was not only passionate about teaching, he loved to coach basketball. He was a Varsity Basketball Coach for 48 years. He was inducted into the Ohio Athletic Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010 with 523 wins. He was a recipient of the Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award from OHSAA in 2001 and a member of the Ohio Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2002 Tom was an Olympic Torch Bearer, chosen for this honor due to the integrity he showed. Tom was a man of deep faith. He was a member of the Ashland Grace Brethern Church and had served as a member and Lay speaker in many churches. Tom had been active in the Emmaus Community.

Survivors include his wife, Lori (nee Soderberg) Eibel, whom he married on September 10, 1960; children, Beth (Clay) McFann, Tom (Christy) Eibel and Jim (Kim) Eibel; 7 grandchildren, Ryan McFann, Alyssa Wick, Brooke Jackson, Lauren Lock, Carley Eibel, Weston Eibel and Carter Eibel; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry (Ruth) Eibel; nephew Greg (Amy) Eibel; and niece, Cara Eibel.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at EASTMAN FUNERAL HOME, 200 W. Main St., New London, Ohio where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Brecksville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s memory to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193 or Ashland Grace Brethern Church, 114 W. Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Condolences may be given at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com