Graham prevails at Grizzly Wrestling Invite

WADSWORTH – Graham wrestling won Wadsworth’s 16-team Grizzly Invitational with 368 team points on Saturday.

Johnny Shafer won the championship at 285 pounds.

Placing second were Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138) and Jeffrey Thomas (152). Isaiah Stickley (160) and Trey Pence (220) were third. Nolan Gessler (106) was fourth, Dawson Show (120) and William Mannier (195) fifth, Trace Braun (113) sixth, Eric Thomas (170) and Nolan Neves (182) eighth and D’artagnan Spitler 10th.

Graham High School will host the OHSAA Division II Wrestling Dual Team Tournament for Region 16 on Saturday with competition to begin at 9 a.m.

Graham Black tied for 8th place at the Benjamin Logan Raider Invitational with 77.5 team points on Saturday.

Placing second were Jack Mefford (145) and Zackary Burroughs (220). Haydon Lingrell (132) was fifth, with Josh Dooley (152) and Gannon Arnett (285) sixth.

Tigers at Thunderbird

LIMA – West Liberty-Salem wrestled at the LCC Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday.

Major Stratton (195) placed third. Stratton had a 5-1 record which included three pins and a tech fall.

Kyle Wolfe (285) placed sixth in the 43-team tournament. Wolfe had a record of 5-3. Four of his wins were by pin, and the other was in the tie-breaker overtime.

Austin VanHoose (132) had two pins and Shawn Casto (220) also recorded a pin to score bonus points for WL-S.

UHS 7th at Ben Logan

BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana Hillclimbers finished the Benjamin Logan Raider Invitational with four placers.

Freshman Trevor Stewart (170) was champion in his class. Sophomore Trey Williams (160) took third place. Earning fourth place was senior Ezra Lee (145). Senior Gavyn Grim (132) took sixth place. The team took seventh place out of 20 squads.