Paginator:
Urbana Daily Citizen
75 cents an issue
Last numbers of bar code: 3018
Date: Friday, June 29, 2018
181st Year, Volume: 64
No. of sections: 1
No. of pages: 10
Editor on GPS: Kathy Fox until 5:30 p.m./Steve Stout
Emergency phone number: Brenda or Steve —- 937-206-4922 or 937-869-4553
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Folio label for non-template pages: News
SECTION A
PAGE 1 – COLOR (Template: A21)
Left: Neers celebrate their 30th, page: paginator’s choice: Center: Sports, Page x; postal label (leave blank)
1) UDC062918Vitale – no photo – run it all
2) UDC062918WildArt – standalone photo
2 and 6) UDC062918Teachers – to fill the news part of slot 2 and slot 6
3) UDC062918Missoula – 10 inches (and photo at top) – run as much as possible on front page
4 and/or 5) please put appropriate AP story below the slot 3 story
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 2 – Obits – 5:30 p.m. obit deadline
staff box
obits:
UDC062918SloneObitFoto
UDC062918RodgersBrief
UDC062918YahneObitFoto
—
other stories:
UDC062918PlantSale – 4.2 inches
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
PAGE 9 –Sports (Template B9) —
UDC062918sports1
UDC062918sports2 story/photo (run in entirety)
UDC062918sports3
UDC062918sports4
UDC062918sports5
—————————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 10 – Weather/SPORTS
UDC062918sports6 story/photo
UDC062918sports7
weather map – attached
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
INSIDE, (mostly) local stories listed in order of priority/Don’t cut unless noted story is cut-able:
TEASE on page 1: UDC062918NeerAnniv and photo (place by UDC062918ElliottEngage)
UDC062918history
UDC062918CalendarFriday
UDC062918Lotto
UDC062918ElliottEngage and photo (place by UDC062918NeerAnniv)
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Other slugs to use after local copy:
UDC062918OhioNewsBriefs – 13 inches
Backfill the remainder with the latest AP national/political/world news with hub pics as available
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU