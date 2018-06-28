Paginator:

Urbana Daily Citizen

75 cents an issue

Last numbers of bar code: 3018

Date: Friday, June 29, 2018

181st Year, Volume: 64

No. of sections: 1

No. of pages: 10

Editor on GPS: Kathy Fox until 5:30 p.m./Steve Stout

Emergency phone number: Brenda or Steve —- 937-206-4922 or 937-869-4553

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Folio label for non-template pages: News

SECTION A

PAGE 1 – COLOR (Template: A21)

Left: Neers celebrate their 30th, page: paginator’s choice: Center: Sports, Page x; postal label (leave blank)

1) UDC062918Vitale – no photo – run it all

2) UDC062918WildArt – standalone photo

2 and 6) UDC062918Teachers – to fill the news part of slot 2 and slot 6

3) UDC062918Missoula – 10 inches (and photo at top) – run as much as possible on front page

4 and/or 5) please put appropriate AP story below the slot 3 story

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

PAGE 2 – Obits – 5:30 p.m. obit deadline

staff box

obits:

UDC062918SloneObitFoto

UDC062918RodgersBrief

UDC062918YahneObitFoto

—

other stories:

UDC062918PlantSale – 4.2 inches

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

PAGE 9 –Sports (Template B9) —

UDC062918sports1

UDC062918sports2 story/photo (run in entirety)

UDC062918sports3

UDC062918sports4

UDC062918sports5

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

PAGE 10 – Weather/SPORTS

UDC062918sports6 story/photo

UDC062918sports7

weather map – attached

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

INSIDE, (mostly) local stories listed in order of priority/Don’t cut unless noted story is cut-able:

TEASE on page 1: UDC062918NeerAnniv and photo (place by UDC062918ElliottEngage)

UDC062918history

UDC062918CalendarFriday

UDC062918Lotto

UDC062918ElliottEngage and photo (place by UDC062918NeerAnniv)

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Other slugs to use after local copy:

UDC062918OhioNewsBriefs – 13 inches

Backfill the remainder with the latest AP national/political/world news with hub pics as available