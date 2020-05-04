National Day of Prayer to be live-streamed Thursday

Local National Day of Prayer organizers are inviting the community to tune into broadcasts and live streams of this year’s National Day of Prayer observance, 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

The national live streams and broadcasts are being offered in place of local observances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This virtual observance will allow us to unite in prayer as a nation with the potential to become the largest prayer gathering in U.S. history, as millions pray together, individually,” said C.J. Wilson, who has helped organize past years’ National Day of Prayer observances in Champaign County.

The observance will be live streamed from NationalDayofPrayer.net and the National Day of Prayer Facebook page, and will be televised on GodTV, Daystar, NLC and BrioTV and broadcast on radio through the Moody and Bott Radio Networks.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the first Thursday in May. This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on Habakkuk 2:14.

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean signed a proclamation in support of National Day of Prayer. The proclamation states, “Even though many of our gatherings this year will not be in person, our spirits will be united as we recognize ‘God’s Glory Across the Earth’ – taking comfort in His presence and placing the burdens of this difficult time in His hands.”

