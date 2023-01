Urbana will be holding a “Throwback” basketball game in the Bill “Skeeter” Moss gymnasium against Ben Logan on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

All UHS boys basketball alumni will be admitted free, but specifically, UHS would like to honor is powerhouse teams from the 1960s era.

For more information, call the Urbana athletic office at 937-653-1416 or email [email protected] to be placed on the list.