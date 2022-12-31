Urbana, Graham fall in boys hoops

HILLIARD – Urbana lost to Hilliard Bradley, 47-36, in non-league boys basketball.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 28-13, at the half.

For UHS (6-2), Will Donahoe had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals and Rayvon Rogan added 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Urbana hosts Shawnee on Tuesday.

Graham loses

PIQUA – Graham fell to Piqua, 53-44, in overtime in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons led, 25-16, at the half, and the score was tied, 42-42, at the end of the fourth quarter.

For Graham (4-6), Ben Sells had 14 points and 6 rebounds and Aiden Ford added 13 points.

Graham hosts Ben Logan Friday night.