Falcons win GMVWA holiday tournament

VANDALIA – Graham won the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s Holiday Tournament small team and overall titles with 289.5 points, besting the other 66 schools represented.

In addition, Graham’s Gunner Cramblett (165 pounds) was named the MVP for the upper seven weight classes.

Individual champions for the Falcons were 132 Brogan Tucker, 144 Bryce Kohler, 157 Luke James and 165 Cramblett.

Earning second place were 126 Colt Ryan and 150 Eli Jacks.

Placing third was 144 Hayden Hughes and 106 Jake Landis and 190 Chett Mannier each placed fourth.

For West Liberty-Salem at the tourney, Jacob Griffith (132) went 4-2 with a pin. He finished in the top 12, just missing the podium.

Matthew Christison (150) went 2-2 with a pin.