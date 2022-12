VANDALIA – Graham was leading the small school division of the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at the Vandalia Butler Activity Center after Tuesday’s rounds.

Wrestling for the Falcons in today’s championship semifinals are:

106 Jake Landis

126 Colt Ryan

132 Brogan Tucker

138 Hayden Hughes

144 Bryce Kohler

150 Eli Jacks

157 Luke James

165 Gunner Cramblett

Still alive in the consolation bracket are:

113 Baden Root

120 Colton Taylor

175 Cameron Mockbee

190 Chett Mannier

285 Kaden Barnes