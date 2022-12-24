Indians defeat New Bremen in girls hoops

NEW BREMEN – Mechanicsburg defeated New Bremen, 68-47, in non-league girls basketball.

The Indians led, 29-22, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (8-3), Addie DeLong had 21 points, Dani Schipfer had 20 and Olivia Skillings added 13.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 43-26. For the Indians, Taylor Heizer had 15 points and Clair Rodgers added 14.

The Indians play at Bishop Hartley on Friday.

Frosh basketball

Marysville defeated WL-S, 45-31, in 9th grade girls basketball. Ava Poppe had 14 points for the Tigers.

JH basketball

The Urbana 8th grade girls basketball team beat Graham, 30-27. For UJHS (7-1), Addi Hegyi had 9 points.

The Urbana 7th grade girls won, 28-6. For UJHS (4-4), Alayna Toney had 18 points.

The Urbana 8th grade boys downed Graham, 57-17. For UJHS, Grady Lantz had 22 points.

Urbana’a 7th grade boys won, 47-26. For UJHS, Case Teepe had 14 points and Drew Dixon and Riley Mounce each had 9.

Graham did not report stats.