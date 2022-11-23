DeLong leads Indians to victory over NU

Addie DeLong had a team-high 21 points as visiting Mechanicsburg beat North Union, 62-56, in non-league girls basketball.

The Indians led, 19-5, at the end of the first quarter and 35-19 at the half.

For the Indians (1-1), Dani Schipfer had 17 points and Olivia Skillings added 14.

UHS falls

Legacy Christian nipped visiting Urbana, 39-38, in non-league girls basketball.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 17-12, at the end of the first quarter and 29-18 at the half.

For UHS (1-1), Peyton Mounce had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists, Reagan Cotner had 11 points and Lyza Forson added 7 points and 6 rebounds.

The Hillclimbers host Bellefontaine on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Graham loses

Graham opened the season with a 55-44 loss to visiting Southeastern in non-league girls basketball.

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) had a team-high 21 points in a win over North Union. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_delong.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) had a team-high 21 points in a win over North Union. Photo by John Coffman Photography