Playoff tickets only available online

Per the OHSAA, all tickets for Friday’s football playoff games are online only.

For the Graham at Urbana matchup, please note that Urbana Athletics will not be able to accept passes including but not limited to: senior/Gold Key, football reserved seat, Urbana All-Sport, Urbana staff or any league passes. Go to www.ohsaa.org/tickets click FOOTBALL and search for URBANA.

If you need help with the online purchase process, call the Urbana Athletics office at 937-653-1416 or stop by the ticketing assistance tables located outside each gate prior to the game. Gates will be open at 5:30 p.m.