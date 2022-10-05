Adams named the GSC freshman of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After placing 113th at the Live in Lou Classic, Megan Adams was named the Gulf South Conference freshman of the week.

Adams ran the 5K race in 18:13. She helped the Lee University women’s cross country team earn an 11th-place finish at the meet.

The Lady Flames, ranked No. 10 in NCAA Division II, recorded a team time of 1:29:39.10 and amassed 389 points.

The Lady Flames are scheduled to compete at the UAH Chargers Cross Country Invite on Oct. 22. The 5K race will be held at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, and will serve as Lee’s final regular season meet.