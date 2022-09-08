Posted on by

Indians claim OHC North title in boys golf


Staff report

Mechanicsburg’s Cole Reiser (pictured) was match medalist against Fairbanks and Southeastern.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg nipped visiting Fairbanks, 169-170, in OHC boys golf. Visiting Southeastern had a 183.

The Indians beat Fairbanks on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

With the victory, Mechanicsburg (16-0, 13-0) wraps up its first OHC North title in school history.

The Indians’ Cole Reiser was medalist in both matches with a 38.

In OHC girls golf, Mechanicsburg downed visiting Fairbanks, 216-229.

For the Indians (8-3, 6-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 49, Kendall Rausch had a 52, Dani Schipfer a 56 and Faith Ford a 59.

WL-S falls

WL-S lost to Northeastern and Southeastern in girls golf.

For the Tigers, Makenna Smith had a 61, Rylie Shultz a 64 and Isabelle Wilson a 66.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Shawnee, 25-10, 25-11. Izabella McAlexander was the top server for Graham.

Graham’s 8th graders fell to Shawnee, 25-7, 25-16. Top server for Graham was Ava Wilson.

WL-S’s 7th grade Orange team defeated Northeastern, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14. For the Tigers, Britton Carter had 6 aces.

WL-S’s 8th grade Black team won, 25-8, 25-12. Kiersten Stoll helped secure the win with 4 aces, 5 digs and 1 kill and Sophia Landon had 7 assists, 2 kills and 3 aces.

