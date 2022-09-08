Indians claim OHC North title in boys golf

Unbeaten Mechanicsburg nipped visiting Fairbanks, 169-170, in OHC boys golf. Visiting Southeastern had a 183.

The Indians beat Fairbanks on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

With the victory, Mechanicsburg (16-0, 13-0) wraps up its first OHC North title in school history.

The Indians’ Cole Reiser was medalist in both matches with a 38.

In OHC girls golf, Mechanicsburg downed visiting Fairbanks, 216-229.

For the Indians (8-3, 6-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 49, Kendall Rausch had a 52, Dani Schipfer a 56 and Faith Ford a 59.

WL-S falls

WL-S lost to Northeastern and Southeastern in girls golf.

For the Tigers, Makenna Smith had a 61, Rylie Shultz a 64 and Isabelle Wilson a 66.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Shawnee, 25-10, 25-11. Izabella McAlexander was the top server for Graham.

Graham’s 8th graders fell to Shawnee, 25-7, 25-16. Top server for Graham was Ava Wilson.

WL-S’s 7th grade Orange team defeated Northeastern, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14. For the Tigers, Britton Carter had 6 aces.

WL-S’s 8th grade Black team won, 25-8, 25-12. Kiersten Stoll helped secure the win with 4 aces, 5 digs and 1 kill and Sophia Landon had 7 assists, 2 kills and 3 aces.

Mechanicsburg's Cole Reiser (pictured) was match medalist against Fairbanks and Southeastern. Photo by John Coffman Photography