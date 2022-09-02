WL-S falls; Triad, Mechanicsburg win

WEST LIBERTY – Springfield Catholic Central’s Daniel Kamara rushed for 194 yards as the unbeaten Irish held off WL-S, 33-26, in double overtime Friday night in OHC football.

WL-S running back Gabe McGill rushed for over 100 yards before the end of the third quarter and scored three touchdowns during that span.

Trailing 20-14 in the third quarter, the Irish put together a 95-yard scoring drive, the march culminating on Tyler Young’s one-yard TD run.

Young’s PAT attempt was blocked, and the score was tied, 20-20, heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, WL-S’s Dylan Glunt took a screen pass 35 yards for a touchdown, but the PAT attempt was blocked.

Moments later, Kamara scored on a 32-yard run.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on the Irish after the TD, and the 35-yard PAT attempt by Young was wide left.

With 7:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 26-26.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Irish drove deep into WL-S territory but chose not to run a hurry-up offense and failed to score when Young’s 41-yard field goal attempt was short.

In overtime, WL-S turned it over on downs at the 13 when a pass into the end zone was broken up.

On its possession, SCC converted on fourth and one at the 11, and the Tigers recovered a fumble on third and one at the 2.

The Irish had the first possession of the second overtime, but a holding call moved the Irish back to the 27.

Quarterback Cole Ray ran for 26 yards to the 1, and Young dove into the end zone on the next play.

Young also converted the PAT attempt, which gave the Irish a 33-26 lead.

On the Tigers’ ensuing possession, they faced fourth and goal at the 3 and McGill was stopped for a one-yard loss.

WL-S (1-2) plays at Greenon next Friday night.

Triad 38, Cedarville 14

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad defeated Cedarville, 38-14, in OHC football Friday night.

Triad (1-2) plays at Springfield Catholic Central next Friday night.

M’burg 48, Madison Plains 6

LONDON – Jayden Roland tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Kailen Butler and Charlie Bradford ran for 2 TDs as unbeaten Mechanicsburg routed Madison Plains, 48-6, in OHC football Friday night.

Gabe Hursey and Liam Smith each had a rushing touchdown and Conley Bogard threw a TD pass to Fred Caudill.

The Indians (3-0) host Southeastern next Friday night.

Triad running back Awesom Mitchell (20) drags Cedarville defenders during Friday night’s game at THS. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_triad.jpg Triad running back Awesom Mitchell (20) drags Cedarville defenders during Friday night’s game at THS. Photo by John Coffman Photography