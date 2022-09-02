Graham defeats Shawnee in volleyball

Graham knocked off Shawnee, 25-13, 25-21, 25-8, in CBC volleyball.

For the Falcons (2-4), Camille McIntosh and Mazzy Johnson had 8 kills each, Whytney Faulkner and Landree Bacher both had 6 kills and Addie Dewiel added 27 assists.

Shawnee won the jayvee match.

Indians win

Mechanicsburg topped West Jefferson, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17, in OHC volleyball.

For the Indians (3-1), Sarah Beattie had 7 kills, Brynn Brown had 3 blocks, Laney Vanhoose and Rylea Anway each collected 10 assists, Abby Lawhorn had 23 digs and Cami McDonald had 4 aces.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvee teams also won.

WL-S prevails

WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks held off WL-S, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11 in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers (2-1), Bailey Poppe had 29 kills, 18 digs, 18 assists, 2 blocks and was 13/15 serving, Leah Ropp had 7 kills, 13 digs and was 16/17 serving, Londyn Loveless had 14 digs, 21 assists and was 17/19 serving and Chaley Wade added 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and was 11/13 serving.

WL-S’s jayvee teams also won.

Triad falls

Northeastern upended Triad, 21-25, 29-27, 25-15, 26-24, in OHC volleyball.

UHS loses

Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 25-7, 25-5, 25-18, in CBC volleyball.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th grade Orange team lost to Mechanicsburg, 25-19, 25-17.

The WL-S 8th grade Black team beat Mechanicsburg, 25-21, 25-10. Emma Liggett led the Tigers with 5 kills, 1 dig and 4 aces, Eliza Halterman added 3 aces and Kiersten Stoll had 3 kills and 5 aces.

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.