WL-S soccer teams sweep Northeastern

WEST LIBERTY – Megan Hollar scored three goals as WL-S defeated Northeastern, 8-1, in OHC girls soccer.

For WL-S (5-0), Delaney Jones, Ava Johnson, Lily Weaver, Chloe Bender and Brooke Dunn scored goals and Jones, Johnson, Kayla Cole and Dunn each had an assist.

The WL-S boys soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over Northeastern in OHC action.

For the Tigers (4-1), Matthew Christison and Elijah Christison each scored one goal and Malachi Christison had one assist. Carter Titus recorded 4 saves in goal.

WL-S's Delaney Jones (right) controls the ball against visiting Northeastern. Photo by John Coffman Photography