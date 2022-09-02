WL-S soccer teams sweep Northeastern

WEST LIBERTY – Megan Hollar scored three goals as WL-S defeated Northeastern, 8-1, in OHC girls soccer.
For WL-S (5-0), Delaney Jones, Ava Johnson, Lily Weaver, Chloe Bender and Brooke Dunn scored goals and Jones, Johnson, Kayla Cole and Dunn each had an assist.
The WL-S boys soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over Northeastern in OHC action.
For the Tigers (4-1), Matthew Christison and Elijah Christison each scored one goal and Malachi Christison had one assist. Carter Titus recorded 4 saves in goal.
WL-S’s Delaney Jones (right) controls the ball against visiting Northeastern.