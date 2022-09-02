Graham golf teams earn victories

Graham beat Northwestern, 216-256, in CBC girls golf.

Graham’s Zoey Merritt was medalist with a 40, Bella Odle had a 54 and Madison Murphy, Grace Tyler and Kailey Dowty each had a 61.

The Graham boys golf team defeated Ben Logan, 171-198, in CBC action.

For the Falcons, Grant Woodruff had a a 33, Logan Errett a 45, Carson McKenzie a 46 and Sam Hines a 47.

UHS prevails

BELLEFONTAINE – Tate Armstrong shot a 34 as Urbana downed Bellefontaine, 162-175, in CBC boys golf.

For the Hillclimbers, Gavin Hower had a 41, Kaz Scott a 43, Conall Sherman a 44 and Ryland Davis a 44.

Triad wins

SPRINGFIELD – Triad nipped Northeastern, 206-207, in OHC boys golf.

Indians fall

Bellefontaine beat Mechanicsburg, 163-200, in non-league girls golf.

For the Indians (5-2), Taylor Rausch had a 47, Kendall Rausch a 47, Caitlin Burchett a 51 and Faith Ford a 55.