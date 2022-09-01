Mechanicsburg golf teams earn wins

Mechanicsburg defeated visiting WL-S, 167-216, in OHC boys golf.

For the Indians (13-0), William Reiser was the medalist with a 40 and Cole Reiser and Noah Dietrich each had a 42.

In OHC girls golf, Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 207-272.

For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 42, Caitlin Burchett had a 53, Kendall Rausch a 54 and Dani Schipfer a 58.

UHS falls

Visiting Northwestern beat Urbana, 176-200, in CBC boys golf.

Graham girls lose

Bethel upended visiting Graham, 224-234, in non-league girls golf.

GHS falls in soccer

Yellow Springs topped Graham, 5-0, in non-league boys soccer.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Indian Lake, 25-7, 25-3.

Graham’s 8th graders lost, 25-11, 25-8. Zoey Conn was the leading server for Graham.

Urbana’s Conall Sherman plays the first hole against Northwestern at Urbana Country Club. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_golf.jpg Urbana’s Conall Sherman plays the first hole against Northwestern at Urbana Country Club. Photo by John Coffman Photography