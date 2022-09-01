Posted on by

Mechanicsburg golf teams earn wins


Staff report

Urbana’s Conall Sherman plays the first hole against Northwestern at Urbana Country Club.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

Mechanicsburg defeated visiting WL-S, 167-216, in OHC boys golf.

For the Indians (13-0), William Reiser was the medalist with a 40 and Cole Reiser and Noah Dietrich each had a 42.

In OHC girls golf, Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 207-272.

For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 42, Caitlin Burchett had a 53, Kendall Rausch a 54 and Dani Schipfer a 58.

UHS falls

Visiting Northwestern beat Urbana, 176-200, in CBC boys golf.

Graham girls lose

Bethel upended visiting Graham, 224-234, in non-league girls golf.

GHS falls in soccer

Yellow Springs topped Graham, 5-0, in non-league boys soccer.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Indian Lake, 25-7, 25-3.

Graham’s 8th graders lost, 25-11, 25-8. Zoey Conn was the leading server for Graham.

