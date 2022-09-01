Mechanicsburg golf teams earn wins

Mechanicsburg defeated visiting WL-S, 167-216, in OHC boys golf.
For the Indians (13-0), William Reiser was the medalist with a 40 and Cole Reiser and Noah Dietrich each had a 42.
In OHC girls golf, Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 207-272.
For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 42, Caitlin Burchett had a 53, Kendall Rausch a 54 and Dani Schipfer a 58.
UHS falls
Visiting Northwestern beat Urbana, 176-200, in CBC boys golf.
Graham girls lose
Bethel upended visiting Graham, 224-234, in non-league girls golf.
GHS falls in soccer
Yellow Springs topped Graham, 5-0, in non-league boys soccer.
JH volleyball
Graham’s 7th grade team lost to Indian Lake, 25-7, 25-3.
Graham’s 8th graders lost, 25-11, 25-8. Zoey Conn was the leading server for Graham.